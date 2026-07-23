PMRDA plans six priority roads in Hinjewadi to ease congestion

Pune: Pune, India - July 15, 2020:Vehicular movement at Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjewadi in Pune, India, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Photo by Milind Saurkar/Hindustan Times) (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is planning six priority roads in and around the Hinjewadi industrial area to help commuters and residents by easing traffic congestion, improving connectivity, and addressing long-standing infrastructure problems such as poor drainage. In recent years, heavy rain has repeatedly disrupted traffic in Hinjewadi, Maan and Marunji, leading to long delays on waterlogged roads during the monsoon.

The six roads identified for the project are Surya hospital to Thakar Vasti (3.74 km), Surya hospital to Sakhare Vasti in Hinjewadi phase 1 (1.30 km), Marunji to Shani Mandir (3.5 km), Nande to Maan (1.8 km), Marunji to Shani Mandir in Wakad (3.5 km), and Thakar Vasti to Maan (3 km).

The proposed network includes ring roads and development plan (DP) roads. The width of the identified stretches is between 18 and 36 metres. The PMRDA has decided to appoint a consultant to prepare a request for proposal (RFP) and a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared for the roads including road design and cross-sections. The plans will be based on traffic and pedestrian requirements. The DPR will include topographical and utility surveys, and cover geotechnical investigations and an assessment of existing drainage systems. The plans will include road-widening and junction improvements, stormwater drainage and sewerage systems, and water supply lines and electricity infrastructure. Street lighting and utility ducts will also be included. Designs for footpaths, kerbs, medians and road signage will be prepared. Pavement designs will be based on existing soil conditions and traffic requirements. The authority will decide whether rigid or flexible pavements are required for different road stretches.

“Work to develop alternative roads to ease traffic congestion is being prioritised. The DPR preparation process will be initiated for the proposed roads. The work will include road-widening and junction improvements. It will also cover stormwater drainage, sewerage, water supply, electricity, street lighting and utility ducts. Once these roads are completed, they will help ease traffic congestion and provide relief to commuters and residents,” said Shivprasad Bagdi, chief engineer, PMRDA, on Wednesday.

The last date for submission of proposals is July 24. The bid opening is scheduled for July 27 according to the RFP.

The proposed roads are important for the Hinjewadi-Maan-Marunji belt which has seen rapid residential and commercial development. Thousands of information technology (IT) employees and residents use the roads every day, with traffic congestion especially severe during peak hours. The situation worsens during monsoons when waterlogging on internal and approach roads slows down traffic and causes inconvenience to commuters. The proposed roads are expected to provide alternate connectivity in and around Hinjewadi apart from reducing pressure on existing routes. The focus on stormwater drainage and utility infrastructure could help address problems faced by residents and commuters during the monsoon.