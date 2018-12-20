Bigg Boss 12 poll: Karanvir, Dipika, Sreesanth, Romil, Somi or Deepak, who should be evicted? Vote here

The Bigg Boss season 12 finale is just 10 days away from its grand finale. Except Surbhi Rana -- who will go directly to the finale, all the remaining six contestants of the house are nominated for evictions this weekend. Bigg Boss had introduced BB Fire Brigade task, the three finalists of which went on to compete to win a ticket to the finale. Dipika Kakar and Deepak Thakur along with Surbhi had won the fire brigade task and had to listen to other contestants’ thoughts against them. Surbhi was declared the winner of the task and sent directly to the finale round.

Deepak was the first one to take on the contestants’ comments. His former friend Surbhi, who recently had a fallout with the Happy Club, called him two-faced. Sreesanth accused her of playing with the emotions of the housemates whereas Dipika called him a chameleon who has lost his human values.

Surbhi also faced the wrath of the contestants as part of the task and the first ones to criticise her were her former Happy Club friends. While Somi Khan accused her of betrayal, Deepak called her fake and accused her of playing the emotional card. Sreesanth also accused her of betrayal by reminding her of how he revealed the slapgate controversy to make her the captain of the house but she still sent him to the kalkothri. Dipika spoke about her aggressive behaviour and said that she is wearing a mask in the house.

On her turn, Dipika also had to bear the bitter comments of the contestants. Surbhi and Romil called her fake and Sreesanth as her spokesperson.

