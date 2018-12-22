Bigg Boss 12 day 96 highlights: Manu Punjabi, Pritam Singh send Karanvir, Surbhi, Deepak to Kalkothri
Former Bigg Boss contestants Pritam Singh and Manu Punjabi were given the right to decide to choose three contestants for the Kalkothri.tv Updated: Dec 22, 2018 12:52 IST
The Bigg Boss season 12 is in its 14th week and nearing its grand finale on December 30. As the countdown for the finale begins, former Bigg Boss contestants Manu Punjabi and Pritam Singh were given the authority to decide the three contestants for the last Kalkothri punishment. They talked to the house inmates via TV and later went into the house to meet them.
On being asked about the biggest two-faced contestant, Surbhi Rana and the Happy Club members Somi Khan, Deepak Thakur and Karanvir Bohra name their friend Romil Chaudhary. However, Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth and Romil named Karanvir. As a result, there was a tie between Karanvir and Romil. As the finale decisionmakers, Manu and Pritam ordered Karanvir to go to jail. He refused to accept their decision but later headed to the Kalkothri.
The contestants were then asked to name the worst behaved member of the house. The majority of the contestants named Surbhi for her bad behaviour in the house and she was sent to jail.
In order to choose the third contender for the Kalkothri, the contestants had to name the most irritating member. Deepak Thakur, on the basis of majority, was declared the most irritating contestant and sent to jail.
As Manu and Pritam finally entered the house, they were given the power to release one of the prisoners from the jail. They chose to free Karanvir from the Kalkothri.
Bigg Boss also introduced a fun task exclusively for the female contestants in the house. Surbhi Rana, Dipika Kakar and Somi Khan took part in the task which required them to apply lipstick and leave the impression of their lips on a cloth. According to the rules, each mark should be in a different shade of lipstick. Surbhi emerged as the winner and won a hamper for making the most number of impressions.
First Published: Dec 22, 2018 12:46 IST