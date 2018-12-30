Bigg Boss 12 finale LIVE updates: Salman Khan to announce the winner tonight
Bigg Boss 12 Finale: Salman Khan will announce the season’s winner on tonight’s episode. Catch all the LIVE updates from BB12 finale here:
7:30 PM IST
HT’s poll declares Dipika Kakar as the winner
7:15 PM IST
When and where to watch the finale
7:00 PM IST
Check out the promo for the finale
With Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss, host Salman Khan will announce the winning contestant and drop curtains on the 12th season of the show. The Bigg Boss 12 finale is going to be an extravagant evening filled with spectacular performances and endless entertainment.
As the season comes to a close, viewers will witness host Salman perform to various songs along with the top five finalists - Romil Chaudhury, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Deepak Thakur. There will also be a fun guests on the show including comedian Bharti Singh, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and others.
Catch all the BB12 finale LIVE updates here:
The HT poll results indicate Dipika Kakar as the probable winner of BB12 finale, Sreesanth is not far behind. Check out full results here.
You can watch the grand finale on your television sets sharp at 9 PM on Sunday on Colors. If you cannot catch the show on your television, there are other options as well. Read full story here.
Colors has shared a new promo for the season finale. The clip shows comedian Bharti Singh entering the house to entertain the contestants. She also joins host Salman Khan on the stage.
.@bharti_lalli pesh karengi @KVBohra aur #DeepakThakur ke liye audience se aaye kuch masti bhare messages! Tune in to #BB12GrandFinale tonight at 9 PM for a fun treat. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/NtXyXql1rs— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 30, 2018