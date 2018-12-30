Bigg Boss 12 finale LIVE updates: Salman Khan to announce the winner tonight

With Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss, host Salman Khan will announce the winning contestant and drop curtains on the 12th season of the show. The Bigg Boss 12 finale is going to be an extravagant evening filled with spectacular performances and endless entertainment.

As the season comes to a close, viewers will witness host Salman perform to various songs along with the top five finalists - Romil Chaudhury, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Deepak Thakur. There will also be a fun guests on the show including comedian Bharti Singh, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and others.

Catch all the BB12 finale LIVE updates here:

7:30 PM IST HT’s poll declares Dipika Kakar as the winner The HT poll results indicate Dipika Kakar as the probable winner of BB12 finale, Sreesanth is not far behind. Check out full results here.





7:15 PM IST When and where to watch the finale You can watch the grand finale on your television sets sharp at 9 PM on Sunday on Colors. If you cannot catch the show on your television, there are other options as well. Read full story here.



