Bigg Boss 12 finale: When and where to watch and live stream BB12 grand finale

The Bigg Boss 12 grand finale is just a day away and eager fans are making sure they don’t miss out on any detail. However, if you are late to the party, fret not because we will tell you when and where to watch the BB12 finale.

Like every night, you can watch the grand finale on your television sets sharp at 9 PM on Sunday on Colors. If you cannot catch the show on your television, there are other options as well. Users of online TV apps like Jio TV, can watch the show live on their mobile phone. You can also catch it the next day on the Voot app. Hindustan Times will also have a live coverage of the episode beginning at 9 PM on Sunday.

The episode will be a couple hours long and host Salman Khan will finally crown the winner after several gruelling weeks inside the house. The final five contestants on the show are Dipika Kakkar, Deepak Thakur, Karanvir Bohra, Romil Choudhary and Sreesanth.

The winner will be awarded Rs 50 lakh in the prize money. The amount was Rs 33 lakh earlier but was raised to Rs 50 lakh after a task.

The season was a little more calm and slightly more boring than usual. There were no monumental fights or controversies and the season came to a close without many explosions.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 18:10 IST