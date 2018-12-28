Bigg Boss 12 poll: Dipika, Sreesanth, Romil, Karanveer or Deepak, who will win Salman Khan’s show? Vote here

The countdown to the Bigg Boss 12 grand finale has begun with five finalists left in the fray in Salman Khan-hosted show. After Surbhi Rana was evicted during the mid-week evictions, the remaining contestants include Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Romil Chaudhary, Karanvir Bohra and Deepak Thakur.

During the initial days, the Bigg Boss 12 contestants were divided into two groups: the Wolf Pack (celebrities) and the Happy Club (commoners). Sreesanth and Dipika are the only survivors of the Wolf Pack and developed a close bond in the house despite having contrasting personalities. While Sreesanth was highly emotional and had frequent fights with the other housemates, Dipika was praised for her dignified behaviour in the house.

However, rival contestants often called her Sreesanth’s spokesperson and blamed her of not having an identity without him. Their former friend Karanvir, meanwhile, moved to the other group. Two members of the Happy Club, Romil and Deepak, have reached the final round while their former friends Surbhi and Somi Khan have been evicted from the house.

Surbhi Rana was among the strongest contenders in the Bigg Boss house but was evicted despite performing well in the task that took place ahead of the finale. She left the house with a message for the contestants, “It’s more important to become a better person than winning the show.” In an exclusive interview to HT, she had said, “I will always look at myself as a winner. I think, I was the most deserving contestant.”

Earlier, Salman Khan had named her the worst behaved contestant and had said, “Lots of television sets have shut down, lot of people are not watching it because they find it disgusting.” Post her eviction, she said “Everybody was loud and aggressive but maybe I was the most loved one and that’s why I was pulled up more.”

Now vote for your favourite contestant you think should win the show. Which contestant should win Bigg Boss 12?

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 14:37 IST