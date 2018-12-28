Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana calls herself the winner post mid-week eviction, says she deserved to win

Much to the surprise of the viewers and even herself, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Surbhi Rana was evicted from the house as part of mid-week evictions. A dentist and a pharmaceutical scientist by profession, Surbhi hails from a village in Himachal Pradesh. She however, considers herself as the winner of the show despite being named the worst behaved contestant. In an exclusive chat with HT, Surbhi opened up about her fallout with Sreesanth and Romil Chaudhary and revealed her closest friend in the house. Excerpts:

You clearly did not expect to be evicted at this stage? Who according to you should have been ousted from the house?

I always thought that I should win. I still believe in that. Romil or Dipika could have been evicted but not me. I will always look at myself as a winner. I think I was the most deserving contestant.

You called yourself a fan of Sreesanth when you entered the house. But you had the biggest fights with them.

I was his fan. I am a fan of cricket and things related to it. I still am and liked his bowling style. But when I went inside, I saw his behaviour in certain situations. Whenever he did something wrong, I am somebody who always stood against wrong and used to tell him on his face. My way of speaking used to be a bit stern.

You were an intrinsic part of Happy Club and were very close to Romil Chaudhary. In fact you entered the house together as the first wild card contestants. What went wrong? You then moved to Karanvir Bohra and even Dipika Kakar.

I never moved to Dipika’s side. I had a human connection with Dipika and when you start spending time, you do start talking to each other. Talking about Romil, he was too diplomatic. Compatibility matters a lot between two people. In the beginning there was a Happy Club with me, Romil, Deepak and Somi. We had good moments. When you spend more and more time and get to know about each other, you realise that your personalities and point of views don’t match and then you just move away. That’s human nature.

You were named the worst behaved contestant on the show. Salman Khan even scolded you for your behaviour in the house. Are you that loud in real life or was it your strategy?

I had no strategy. Whenever I found something wrong, I spoke against it. I was often scolded for the same. Everybody was loud and aggressive but maybe I was the most loved one and that’s why I was pulled up more.

You toned down your behaviour during the last few days. Sreesanth even called you fake on noticing the change in your behaviour.

If you are mending your ways in a good way then that is not fakeness. If you realise a flaw about yourself, that’s a good thing. Very few people get that opportunity on such a big platform. We have a lot of time in the house as there are no mobile phones or television. You analyse yourself and when I realised that I am getting criticism for this, I thought of working on it. People should appreciate me for that. As a competitor, they thought I am fake, that is their opinion. As a competitor they would obviously try to bring me down. I believe that if we can bring about few changes to make ourselves better, we should keep ourselves open to good advice and good modifications.

You accused Romil of staring at you. This was followed by a huge fight. Tell us about it.

He has a habit of staring and keeps on planning and plotting while staring at a person. We were not bonding well at that time. The incident happened again and again and I asked him to not do it. After a point of time, I couldn’t take it more. I called out at him in anger. He explained it a few times that he wasn’t doing anything like that so I believed him. I also said sorry if he was offended by my statement. We all say wrong things in anger. But in Bigg Boss house, the moment you say something it turns into an issue.

You considered yourself as the strongest contestant. Now who do you think is the strongest player in the house?

Deepak or Karanvir. But do not ask me who can be the winner because I have already won.

Who can you call your closest friend?

Karanvir.

And your biggest enemy?

I don’t keep any grudges in my heart. I don’t have any enemies.

