Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan are all smiles as they watch Karan Arjun together at a party. Watch video

Actor Salman Khan is loving every bit of his renewed friendship with Shah Rukh Khan. He shared a video with his superstar friend on Twitter, in which the two are seen watching their hit movie, Karan Arjun.

The video begins with a shot of a screen which is playing Karan Arjun. After a few moments, the camera pans 180 degree to reveal Shah Rukh and Salman’s faces who are watching it together at a party. “Karan + Arjun ... fond memories @iamsrk,” Salman captioned the video.

Shah Rukh recently visited the sets of Salman’s hit reality show, Bigg Boss to promote his movie Zero. Salman also has a cameo in the film. Salman took to his official Twitter handle to share the video of the song and wrote, “Dost ke naam, dosti ke naam, isqh karne waalon ke naam, isqhbaazi ke naam! #IssaqbaaziOutNow @iamsrk.”

SRK quickly responded to his beloved friend and thanked him on behalf of the whole team. “Thank u bhai from our whole team at Zero. Phir se aapka gaal choomne ka mann kar raha hai,” he tweeted.

Shah Rukh and Salman have previously worked together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Shah Rukh even had a cameo in Salman’s movie, Tubelight.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 16:13 IST