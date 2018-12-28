Shah Rukh Khan tells Suhana to beware of boys who behave like he does in his romantic movies

Actor Shah Rukh Khan knows that his outstretched arms and dimpled cheeks have made ladies swoon over him for decades but he doesn’t want his daughter to fall for someone similar. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Shah Rukh said he has advised his daughter Suhana to stay away from boys who behave like he does in his romantic movies.

He said that if Suhana met someone like Rahul, the quintessential loverboy that he has so often played in his films, he would rather have her ‘kick him in the shins’. “What is the essence of romance? To make somebody feel it at a particular moment in time. Personally, I’m not like that. If I stood with my arms open and sang a song in front of my wife, probably she’d throw me out of the house. I told my daughter, that if a guy meets you and says, ‘Rahul, naam toh suna hoga’, he’s a stalker. If a boy looks at you across a room at a party and says, ‘Aur paas, aur paas’, go kick him in the shins. But in the film, if I’m able to activate an element of innocence and make it attractive, the role gets reinvented by itself,” he said.

Shah Rukh recently watched Suhana perform in a play based on William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. He even commended the entire team for the exceptional work. “With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team,” he wrote.

It is also well known that Suhana is keen on becoming an actor, however, her parents - Shah Rukh and Guari Khan- have insisted that she completes her education first.

Shah Rukh’s latest movie Zero released last Friday and flopped at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, it could not even manage to rake in Rs 100 crore in its first week.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 21:11 IST