Bigg Boss 12 top 5 contestants: Dipika, Romil, Sreesanth or Deepak, here’s who deserves to win BB 12

The Bigg Boss finale is set to take place on Sunday, December 30 at 9pm. The top five finalists are Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary who are eyeing the Bigg Boss trophy and the prize money of Rs 50 lakh. While you make up your mind about the contestant who should win the show, here are the strengths and weaknesses of the five finalists who will be competing in the upcoming grand finale episode.

Dipika Kakar

Strength: TV actor Dipika was already a popular face on the small screen for playing the lead role on Sasural Simar Ka. However, the contestants often called her fake and accused her of acting like her reel character Simar as she was too emotional and took care of people around her, especially Sreesanth. But this seems to have worked for her as her fans were impressed by her conduct. Even Salman Khan called her one of the most dignified actors in the country on the show. While she never had ugly fights with any of the contestants, she has seldom been nominated for evictions.

Weakness: She has confessed that she could not get aggressive during the tasks. And as a result, she was never a preferred choice for the captain’s post. Many of the contestants also accused her of fading in Sreesanth’s shadow as she continued to support him through thick and thin.

Sreesanth

Strength: The popular saying in the glamour world ‘any publicity is good publicity’ stands true for Sreesanth. The former cricketer was highly aggressive and had the most fights in the house. But he managed to work his charm on not just the contestants but also on the fans. How he regretted his actions and apologised for them was enough to win the hearts of the contestants he often fought with. Even after spitting at Deepak Thakur’s name, he managed to be friends with him again...with just an apology. Despite being evicted, he was sent in the house again only to make it to the finale.

Weakness: Sreesanth has often crossed the line in aggression. He has often said objectionable words and made hand gestures to insult the rival contestants. His extreme mood swings left the viewers confused. He was questioned for making repeated requests to be allowed to leave the house. Also, he has not shown much interest in performing tasks and often came out with excuses to defend his actions. He had a defeatist attitude in his early days which did enough damage to his image.

Deepak Thakur

Strength: Deepak Thakur, the small town singer from Muzzafarpur, Bihar, sang a few songs in films like Gangs of Wasseypur and was often seen crooning for various contestants and celebrity guests in the house. His performance during tasks and dedication to win the show remains unquestionable. He even made an effort to start a love story in the house and raised the entertainment quotient by wooing Somi Khan. Though she never accepted his proposal, both of them benefitted with their bitter-sweet story.

Weakness: He has been called the most irritating person by the contestants. His aggression during tasks has also not gone down in the right spirit. His friendship with Rohit Suchanti also did him enough damage as he joined him to irritate Sreesanth with repeated one liners and offensive attitude.

Karanvir Bohra

Strength: Karanvir has also been a popular face on the small screen for years and has his own army of fans to vouch for him. His good deeds and positive attitude also won the hearts of the audience. How he played the ideal human being by making sacrifices for others also seems to have kept him in the good books of the viewers.

Weakness: Karanvir was earlier a part of Sreesanth, Dipika’s Wolf Pack before he moved to the Happy Club. However, he could never be in a strong position to be the first preference of any them. As they supported each other within the club, the actor could not draw benefit from his good relations with everyone in the house. On being asked in the last episode about why he is called Chachi, he confessed that gossiping has been one of his bad habits in the house.

Romil Chaudhary

Strength: Romil Chaudhary, a lawyer by profession, has been a mystery for the viewers as well as the contestants. He considers himself to be a mastermind as he calculates his actions and plans his moves. He has also enjoyed the support of the Happy Club for the longest period of time. He has often restrained himself from getting over-aggressive during tasks. He won the hearts of the audience when he let go of his opportunity to meet his family to let Somi watch her family’s video message.

Weakness: He was accused of always picking up faults in everyone around him in the last episode and failed to defend himself. His mysterious attitude also proves to be a weakness as the viewers do not get a direct signal about his intentions.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 14:05 IST