 Bigg Boss 12 day 102 highlights: Surbhi Rana performs well during task, gets evicted
Three former Bigg Boss contestants entered the house to compete with the contestants in a task. After performing well in the task, Surbhi Rana was evicted from Bigg Boss 12 on Thursday.

Updated: Dec 28, 2018 12:48 IST
The competition has intensified in the Bigg Boss house as the show nears the grand finale this Sunday. In a shocking mid-week eviction, Surbhi Rana was asked to leave the house, leaving just five finalists in the final round. The latest episode had three new guests entering the house and gave the contestants an opportunity to reclaim the lost prize money to make it Rs 50 lakh.

For the task, the guest contestants were Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati, Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi and Bigg Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma. As Karanvir Bohra was injured and Dipika Kakar was made the supervisor, the other team included Deepak Thakur, Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary. Sreesanth had shown no interest to participate in the task.

Two containers with name of each team were placed in the open area. The two teams had to fill them by drawing water from a tap. The team with more water in its container would win the task. The Bigg Boss 12 contestants finally managed to beat the former contestants and reclaim their lost prize money.

After taking an active part in the task, Surbhi was evicted during the mid-week evictions. In her goodbye message, she told the remaining contestants, “Whosoever wins must remember that it’s more important to be a better person than just winning the show.” Before the evictions, the contestants were asked to name two least deserving housemates. The majority had named Romil and Surbhi, which left Romil upset. He picked up a fight with Karanvir post the evictions on the subject.

As the countdown for the grand finale begins, a lot more action is expected in the next episode as Vikas Gupta, Jay Bhanushali and Sweta Singh will enter the house to test the five finalists.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 12:47 IST

