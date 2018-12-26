Bigg Boss 12 day 100: Hina Khan, Juhi Parmar, Neil Bhatt enter show, give Romil Chaudhary two star badges

The latest Bigg Boss episode saw the house turn into a hotel for a new task. The contestants transformed into hotel attendants, who had to make their guests happy with their hospitality. The winners of the task could win a star batch for their performance and could appeal to their fans to vote for them.

The first guest to enter the house was Bigg Boss 11 runner up Hina Khan while Sreesanth was made the in-house guest of the day. After a fun chat, she asked the contestants to get to work. She asked Romil Chaudhary to clean the jail and ordered Deepak Thakur to step down into the pool and sing a song to please her. While she was impressed with his singing skills, she questioned him for mocking her on the show. She also asked him to do squats but he failed to do so. She then went on to have some fun during the task and asked Karanvir Bohra to curl up his shoulder-length hair (with the help of curlers). Hina went a step ahead and asked Surbhi Rana to trim half of Deepak’s beard.

Meanwhile, Sreesanth demanded for a single bed and wanted Dipika Kakar’s bed. While she refused to grant him his wish, the Happy Club members folded a double bed into a single bed and offered it to him. Hina was impressed with Romil’s idea to do so and awarded him with a star badge and an opportunity to appeal for votes.

As the task progressed, Karanvir was made the next in-house guest. He was joined by former Bigg Boss 5 winner Juhi Parmar, who entered the house as Sumati Khanna from TV show Tantra. She ordered Romil to get her a cup of coffee. Since Karanvir had hidden the coffee powder, Romil failed to do so and was punished for his inability. He was asked to justify why Surbhi could be the winner of the show. She also asked Surbhi to wash four dirty clothes and later asked her to give everyone a hug. However, the winner of the round was Sreesanth who eventually won the star batch.

.@iamjuhiparmar ko khush karne ke liye BB Staff ko aazmaana hoga har tareeka! Kya de paayenge gharwale unhe acchi service? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/nKjIhabl6Q — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 25, 2018

It was now Deepak’s turn to play the in-house guest. He was joined in by TV actor Neil Bhatt who entered the house as Ranveer Singh Vaghela from TV show Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. Deepak ordered Surbhi to get tea for him but in Sreesanth’s cup. Despite her efforts, she failed to convince Sreesanth to lend his mug to her and reminded her of all that she had done with him. As the task progressed, Neil asked Romil to wax his body hair. He successfully carried out his order and won his second star badge.

BB Hotel Staff ne utha liya hai Ranveer ko entertain karne ka zimma! Kya laayega #BB12 ke ghar mein yeh koi naya kaarnaama? Dekhna na bhulein #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje for all the dhamaal. @neilbhatt4 pic.twitter.com/O7IyiLOJTQ — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 25, 2018

