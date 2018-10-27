After Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, Hina Khan bags another show with Ekta Kapoor

Hina Khan is riding high on the wave of success and popularity these days. The television star has not only bagged the iconic role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot but also has another project with producer Ekta Kapoor in her kitty.

In an interview to Mid-Day, Hina revealed that she has two big projects lined up, both being produced by Ekta. “After Bigg Boss, I was flooded with positive roles and let go of four such big shows. But when I met Ekta, and she offered me the best of both worlds, I couldn’t say ‘no’. It’s a compliment that she has confidence in me to pull off the two characters,” she said in the interview.

While she has begun shooting for Kasautii reboot, the other project is still untitled. Hina says the show will not begin shooting soon as she will first begin work on Kasautii. When asked about the show, Hina didn’t reveal any details. “I can’t disclose much. All I can say is that it’s a very big show and we will rock it. Get ready for Komolika now and the other avatars,” she said.

Hina did post pictures on her Instagram stories from what looks like set location for Kasautii, on Saturday. She kept her role on the show a secret for a long time but leaked pictures of her look went viral last month. Soon after the leak, the channel released the first promo of Hina as Komolika even though she will be seen on the show a lot later.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 19:03 IST