Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: From Anurag, Prerna to Komolika, who’s playing who in the reboot

With just hours left before the launch of the year’s most anticipated soap opera, here’s an introduction to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 that every fan needs. The fan favourite show from early 2000s is coming back on television on Tuesday and the curiosity around it is tremendous.

Since it has been 17 years since the Balaji Telefilms show aired its first episode, a lot has changed. From the first few promos of the reboot, it is safe to assume that the locations now seem more authentic, we are indeed in real-time Kolkata. The actors are also not the same. All of our favourite characters from the show have found new faces to represent them and if you are wondering who has been replaced by whom, here is a list to help you out.

1. Anurag Basu

Parth Samthaan of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan has been roped in to play the quintessential good son, Anurag Basu. The character was originally played by Cezanne Khan. Actor Hiten Tejwani also played the character for two years from 2007 to 2008.

2. Prerna Sharma

Erica Fernandez of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will take over Shweta Tiwari’s role of Prerna Sharma in the reboot. Shweta made the role memorable with her metallic lipsticks and flowing dupattas with the show.

3. Komolika Majumdar

Urvashi Dholakia’s Komolika is considered one of the most menacing, notorious villains of Hindi television. Taking over her role as the show’s main villain will be no small task. Reports suggest that Bigg Boss finalist Hina Khan will take over the role but there has been no conformation about the same except a shot of the new Komolika’s back in the latest promo.

4. Moloy Basu

Hindi television’s recurring antagonist, Uday Tikekar will take over the role of Anurag’s father, Moloy Basu in the reboot. The role was originally portrayed by the sweet Deepak Qazir.

5. Mohini Basu

Kannu Gill played the evil mother of Anurag, Mohini Basu in the original. In the reboot, Shubhavi Choksey of Dhadak will take over the role.

6. Rajesh Sharma

Kali Prasad Mukherjee will play Prerna’s father in the reboot.

7. Veena Sharma

Kanupriya Pandit of Half Marriage will take over the role of Prerna’s mother from Nandita Thakkar.

The show premieres on Tuesday on Star Plus at 8 pm.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 17:18 IST