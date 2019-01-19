Inside Manikarnika screening for President Kovind: Kangana Ranaut felicitated with her team, see pics

President Ram Nath Kovind watched Kangana Ranuat’s film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi at a special screening held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. The entire team of the film was later felicitated by the President.

President Kovind’s official Twitter account shared some photos from the screening and wrote, “President Kovind watched a special screening of the film Manikarnika, based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre; felicitated the cast and crew of the film.”

President Kovind watched a special screening of the film 'Manikarnika', based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre; felicitated the cast and crew of the film. pic.twitter.com/o1AwNwz9av — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 18, 2019

Kangana -- looking regal in an ivory silk sari -- attended the screening along with the CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, who has also written Manikarnika. Kangana plays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi in the film and has also co-directed it along with Krish.

The photos from the screening were also shared by her team, “The Queen and the honorable President of India along with eminent leaders, and dignitaries attend the historic screening of Manikarnika at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A historic moment for the Hindi film industry.”

Read more: Kangana Ranaut warns Karni Sena, says I will destroy each one of them

The film was recently in news due to Karni Sena protested against the film as they have objections to certain scenes of the film. However, the organisation has now said that it is not opposing the film.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Mishti and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles. It will release on January 25.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 09:27 IST