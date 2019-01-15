Manikarnika song Bharat: Kangana Ranaut shows her love for the immortal motherland. Watch here

A new song from Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika was released on social media on Tuesday. Bharat is a melodious song about patriotism and dedication to one’s country. Kangana and the film’s team launched the song with an event in New Delhi. The event took place in a palace like setting and Kangana lit a lamp before beginning the event. Lyricist Prasoon Joshi was also present in the event.

She thanked people for being present at the song launch, and speaking of the song she said, “This song is the spirit of our film. The aathma of our film. Delhi is the spirit of India, its aathma and the heart as well. So there is no better place to launch this film than in Delhi. That’s why we have come here, to launch the song and to make you all a part of the event.

The song video features Manikarnika from when she was a child to how she grows up to be a brave woman. It is also a glimpse into how she becomes the queen of Jhansi, her fight against the British and more. Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana and also stars Ankita Lokhande in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti and is slated to release on January 25. The film is written by Prasoon and Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Kangana recently said no one has requested or pressurised the makers of her film to advance or delay the release of the film, which is clashing with late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray’s biographical film Thackeray at the box office. Earlier, Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi, Why Cheat India and Thackeray were scheduled to release on the Republic Day weekend, but the makers of Why Cheat India advanced their release to January 18 when makers of Thackeray requested them to do so.

