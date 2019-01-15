Kangana Ranaut says she felt suffocated when Apurva Asrani, Rakesh Roshan, Karan Johar singled her out for criticism

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that 2018 was a horrible year for her, and hopes that 2019 changes her fortunes for the better. She recently spoke about her experiences in a DNA interview.

Recalling her many bad experiences, she said, “People were trying to put me behind bars, can you believe that? They should make a film on my life also (laughs uncontrollably).” She added, “I have had a really horrible time and I hope it changes this year. My films weren’t working, cases were filed against me; it was going really downhill, till a point, it couldn’t go any further down. But you never know; life has a way of surprising you.”

The actor is now gearing up for the release of her pet project Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and has some more films in her kitty. She will also be seen in Mental Hai Kya and Panga this year.

The actor said that despite being single, she doesn’t feel lonely at all, as she gets support from all quarters. Kangana, however, added, “At times I did feel cornered, especially after Simran’s failure. Script writer Apurva Asrani, filmmakers Ketan Mehta, Karan Johar and Rakesh Roshan and some others singled me out for criticism. The industry was having these intense meetings to make sure I was put in my place. Probably that was the only phase when I felt suffocated.”

Calling herself the lone target, she said, “It makes me feel suffocated even now when I think about it. Ketan went to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Aditya Pancholi filed a case and Rakesh Roshan continued to say he would ‘reveal’ something. However, all of this didn’t go anywhere. The EOW withdrew the case. Nothing came out of that propaganda they did. As for nepotism, Karan had to apologise.”

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 10:27 IST