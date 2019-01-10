Manikarnika music launch: Kangana Ranaut is every bit the queen in a gold saree. See pics

Days before the release of Kangana Ranaut’s ambitious new film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the makers rolled out the music album for the audience. A function was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which saw the film’s main cast members along with the all those in-charge of the music present at the launch.

Wearing a pale gold-coloured sari with rich embroidery, Kangana looked every bit of a queen. Also present were actors Ankita Lokhande and Mishti. The music trio, Shankar, Loy and Ehsaan, were also present. Seen at the event was the lyricist of the film, Prasoon Joshi, as well.

(Left) Kangana Ranaut with cast members Ankita Lokhande and Mishti and with lyricist Prasoon Joshi. (Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut releases the music album of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. (Viral Bhayani)

At the launch, Kangana was asked about the possible shifting of film’s release dates. There were reports that the film, which is scheduled to release on January 25, might postpone its release to avoid clash with Bal Thackeray biopic. Emraan Hashmi’s Why Cheat India, slated to release on the same date, has already been postponed.

Watch: First song of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika released at music launch

Reportedly, Kangana was expected to follow suit. However, the actor made it clear that the said date could accommodate both the films and that nobody had pressurised them.

(Left) Manikarnika’s singers, Shrinidhi Ghatate and Prajakta Shukre; and the trio - Shankar, Loy and Ehsaan. (Viral Bhayani)

Earlier in the day, a song from the film titled Vijayi Bhava was also launched. The song encapsulates the spirit of ‘righteous’ war and its clarion call. Of particular importance is the manner in which the women’s wing of Queen Laxmibai’s army is prepared for combat. The song begins as the queen meets her followers and fellow countrymen and women; a symbolic taking of arms is depicted by giving up of jewels, smearing vermillion (as a sign of ritual anointment) and picking up arms. Various stages of preparation are shown; at one point Kangana’s Manikarnika corrects the gun-holding stance of a female warrior. The men, led by her valiant deputy, Ghulam Ghaus Khan (Danny Denzongpa), stand with them too.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 11:45 IST