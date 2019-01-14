Kangana Ranaut attends event wearing sari gifted by Rekha, senior actor says she’s like her daughter. See pics, video

Veteran actor Rekha shares a great bond with Kangana Ranaut and their love for each other was visible at the recently held Marathi Taraka event. While Rekha was her usual gorgeous self in a golden Kanjeevaram paired with ethnic jewellery, Kangana too arrived in a sari gifted to her by the senior actor. Kangana is often spotted in saris off the screen and looked beautiful in the black and gold number complete with a gajra in her hair. The two ladies greeted each other with a warm hug.

Kangana also presented a special award to Rekha, who was all praise for the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor. Expressing her fondness for her, the veteran actor said, “If I had a daughter she would have been like Kangana” and even called her a real life Jhansi Ki Rani.

Sara Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut at the event. (Viral Bhayani)

Another actor who stole the spotlight at the event was Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan. The actor was decked up in a peach silk kurta-salwar and shared the stage with other industry stalwarts including Asha Parekh, Bindu, Jaya Prada, Waheeda Rahman, Helen and choreographer Saroj Khan. Sara made good use of the opportunity and mingled with the senior actors at the event. She also shook a leg with Saroj on stage.

Asha parekh, Waheeda Rahman, Sara Ali Khan, Saroj Khan, Helen and Aruna Irani at the event. (Viral Bhayani)

Sara Ali Khan with Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rahman. (Viral Bhayani)

Asha Parekh with Sara Ali Khan and Jaya Prada. (Viral Bhayani)

Rekha also bonded with Saroj as the two were seen chatting at the event. Kangana also greeted the choreographer on the occasion. Senior actor Zeenat Aman was also present at the do. Have a look at some more pictures from the night.

Rekha with Saroj Khan. (Viral Bhayani)

Rekha chats with Saroj Khan. (Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut with Saroj Khan. (Viral Bhayani)

Rekha, Asha Parekh and Helen at the awards. (Viral Bhayani)

