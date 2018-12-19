Kangana Ranaut’s mother watched the Manikarnika trailer and this is how she reacted

Kangana Ranaut unleashed her inner warrior on screen in the first trailer for Manikarnika, which was released amid huge fanfare on Tuesday. The trailer teased epic action and period drama, and Manikarnika is poised for a Republic Day release. While reactions to the trailer have been mixed, Kangana’s mother is proud of her daughter’s work.

According to a social media post by Kangana’s sister, Rangoli, their mother watched the trailer and said, “Out of all the daughters in the world I am so glad u r mine!” Rangoli also shared a picture of the mother-daughter duo, all decked up for the trailer launch in Mumbai. Kangana arrived for the event in a red saree, surrounded by an ‘army’ of female soldiers.

Kangana has been open in the past about her difficult relationship with her parents. :When I was born, my parents, my mother especially, couldn’t come to terms with that fact that they had another baby girl. I know these stories in detail because every time a guest visited, or there was a gathering, they repeated this story in front of me that how I was the unwanted child,” she said in 2016, according to PTI.

She plays Rani Laxmibai in the historical epic, which serves as a biopic of the legendary warrior queen, who led the revolt against the British in 1857.

Kangana makes her directorial debut with the film, which she took over after original director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi departed due to creative differences and scheduling conflicts. While it was initially reported that Kangana would only be helming a short reshoot schedule, recent reports suggest that her contribution is far more significant. Both Jagarlamudi and Kangana will receive co-director credits on the film.

Manikarnika will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, a film about a math teacher who starts a program to educate underprivileged kids. The film has been through its own share of controversy, after director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement. Kangana and Hrithik share an antagonistic relationship as well, with the Queen actor having accused Hrithik of harassment in the past. Both films are due out on January 25.

