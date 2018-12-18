Manikarnika trailer: Kangana Ranaut is the fierce Rani Laxmibai we have been waiting for. Watch video

The first trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika is here. The nearly 3.5 minute trailer shows the transformation of a spirited young girl named Manikarnika who becomes the fierce freedom fighter we know. With blood, battle gear, weaponry and finally draped in patriotism, Kangana’s Manikarnika declares: “We both want Jhansi, the difference is you want to rule and I want to serve.”

Kangana Ranaut’s involvement in her ambitious film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has been complete. She hasn’t had a single release since September 2017 when Simran hit the screens. The buzz around the film is quite high and her team has been keeping the public interested with pictures, stills and posters releases.

Manikarnika, as we know, is the story of Queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai, who took on the might of the British during the revolt of 1857. Her exemplary courage and battle preparedness is a stuff of legends. However, we also know that Kangana’s Manikarnika — that is what Laxmibai was called as a young girl — will focus on her trajectory from a courageous young girl, marriage to the ruler of Jhansi, Gangadhar Rao (played by Jisshu Sengupta), a young mother and finally her confrontation with the British and her eventual death.

On Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) the first teaser of the film was unveiled and it was quickly lapped up by fans. The teaser gave us a glimpse of the fierce queen, most of it was either in the process of preparing for the impending battle or scenes from the battle itself. One of the most recalled images from the teaser was a still of a bloodstained close-up of Kangana with blood in her teeth and mouth.

(From left) Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai, Jisshu Sengupta as Raja Gangadhar Rao, Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan and Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope.

The film has been mired in a number of controversies this whole year, beginning with Kangana’s many injuries to director Krish walking out of the film and finally her infamous fight with actor Sonu Sood, who too left the film midway. However, in the last month or so, the looks of other prominent characters in the film such as Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai, Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope and Danny Dengzopa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan have piqued the interest in the film.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 14:08 IST