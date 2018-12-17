Sushant Singh Rajput on wishing ex Ankita Lokhande for her Manikarnika debut: It was from the heart

After a bitter break-up, actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande appeared to have moved ahead with their lives. The two were is a relationship for over six years when news of their breakup surfaced in 2016. Recently, when Sushant wished Ankita for her impending debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika, fans were surprised by the actor’s warm wishes.

Speaking of what made him wish Ankita on Instagram after casting director Mukesh Chabra shared the first look of the actor as Jhakari Bai from Manikarnika, Sushant said, “I liked it (Ankita’s first look) a lot and whatever I wrote was from my heart. I wanted to congratulate her.” Sushant had earlier wrote on Instagram, “It looks absolutely great Ankita. I’m extremely happy to see this. May God bless with lots of success and happiness.”

He was also asked if he wished Ankita personally, and Sushant said that he did not feel the need to do so. “What I write on social media is how I am really, and whatever I wrote on the platform is not for the people but for her (Ankita).”

Ankita, who had replied to Sushant on Instagram and said, “Thank you Sushant and I wish You the same,” was also asked about the interaction at Star Screen Awards. She, however, brushed the topic off with a ‘no comment’, according to a report in Times Now.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 16:10 IST