PM Modi inaugurates museum on Indian cinema, meets Aamir Khan and Manoj Kumar. See pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai on Saturday. The inauguration ceremony was attended by a host of Bollywood stars including veteran actor Manoj Kumar, actor Aamir Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar, Simmba director Rohit Shetty and Zero director Aanand L Rai. Poonam Dhillion also attended the event along with producers Nikhil Dwivedi and Mahavir Jain.

Speaking at the event, Modi said, “The country is changing and finding its own solutions. If there are a million problems, there are also a billion solutions.” “Films have an important role in India’s soft power,” he said, while narrating how he was struck by popularity of Indian films overseas when he met and interacted with the leaders of foreign countries.

“Films also play a big role in the growth of the tourism sector, which gives employment to even the poorest people, even ‘chaiwala’ makes money when tourism grows,” he said.

He also assured the film industry that effective steps are being taken to curb piracy and “camcording”. “A single-window system for obtaining permissions for film shoots and related matters are on the anvil,” he said. He also suggested that a global film summit could also be organised in India.

According to a report in Times of India, the museum is built across two buildings -- a five-storey new museum building and Gulshan Mahal that is over a 100 years old. The museum will the take the visitors on a journey from the silent era of the Indian cinema to the current hi-tech studios.

The museum has four halls named Gandhi and Cinema, Children’s Film Studio, Technology, Creativity and Indian Cinema and Cinema across India. It is also reported that a committee headed by the Central Board of Film Certification chief Prasoon Joshi helped upgrade NMIC. The museum is said to house artefacts, cameras, editing and recording machines, projectors, costumes, photographs related to filmmaking in India.

PM Modi had earlier met two delegations of Bollywood personalities. While a delegation of younger actors including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, among others, met the PM in Delhi, an earlier panel, which included names like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, filmmakers Karan Johar and Siddharth Roy Kapur, was criticised for not including any women.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 18:59 IST