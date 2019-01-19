Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor twin in black as they attend a party together. See pics

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may not have accepted their relationship in public but they are nonetheless the most talked about couple in Bollywood. The two often make public appearances together, not caring about the speculation surrounding them. The two were recently spotted catching up with their other industry friends at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai.

Malaika was spotted all decked up for the party in a glamourous polka-dotted black dress with a thigh-high slit. Arjun was also spotted in all black and sported a moustache, his look for Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. The actor is currently shooting for the film that also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. Malaika was last seen as a judge on the talent reality show India’s Got Talent, which concluded a few weeks ago.

The two were joined by Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora, her husband Shakeel Ladak and BFF Karisma Kapoor. All of them were in black ensembles as per the theme of the evening. Aamir Khan’s wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao was also spotted at the venue. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani and actor Chunky Pandey also attended the party.

Chunky’s daughter Ahana Pandey, who is currently working on her Bollywood debut Student of the Year 2, also accompanied her parents for the do.

Also read: Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous as a bride in leaked photo from Kalank, her dance number online too

Also read: No 10 Year Challenge for Anil Kapoor, the actor aces 40 Year Challenge in this video

Actors Abhay Deol, Kritika Kamra, Krystle D’Souza, Shamita Shetty and singers Kanika Kapoor and Armaan Malik were also spotted at the do. Tennis star Sania Mirza was also a part of the do. Here are more pictures from the gathering.

Ranvijay Singha’s wife Priyanka Vohra with Kanika Kapoor, Kiran Rao, Abhay Deol and Armaan Malik at the restaurant. (Viral Bhayani)

Ahana Pandey at the restaurant. (Viral Bhayani)

Shamita Shetty, Krystle D’Souza and Kritika Kamra at the party. (Viral Bhayani)

Ritesh Sidhwani and Chunky Pandey with their wives at the party. (Viral Bhayani)

Sania Mirza at the venue. (Viral Bhayani)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 15:52 IST