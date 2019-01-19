 No 10 Year Challenge for Anil Kapoor, the actor aces 40 Year Challenge in this video
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

No 10 Year Challenge for Anil Kapoor, the actor aces 40 Year Challenge in this video

As actor Anil Kapoor completes 40 years in Bollywood, the actor shared a video to mark the day. In True Anil Kapoor style, he has fashioned it as ‘AK challenge’.

bollywood Updated: Jan 19, 2019 14:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Anil Kapoor,Sonam Kapoor,10 year challenge
Anil Kapoor has introduced his AK challenge.

Is it just us or you want to say “What a Player” every time you see Anil Kapoor? The ageless actor is going strong at 62, playing a range of roles and living up to the sobriquet of “youngest actor in Bollywood”. While social media is in a puddle as it digs out a decade old photos for the #10YearChallenge, it just wasn’t good enough for the actor.

Anil shared a new video which has video clips from four of his films spanning four decades -- from 1989’s Ram Lakhan to 1999’s Taal to 2009’s Slumdog Millionaire and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga set to release on February 1. “Forget the #10YearChallenge, take the #AKChallenge!” he captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram

Forget the #10YearChallenge, take the #AKChallenge!

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

Daughter Sonam Kapoor also shared a few stills from his films, and wrote, “40 years and counting... #lookingbackmovingforward #ontothenextdecade @anilskapoor.”

Anil will be seen with Sonam in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. This is the first time that the father-daughter duo is collaborating together. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. Karan Johar had earlier revealed a funny story about Anil.

Also read: Anil Kapoor is humbled and inspired on meeting PM Modi

“When ‘AK’ was offered Players, he told Abbas-Mustan ‘You think I look like Sonam’s father?’”. The role was eventually played by the late Vinod Khanna. Sonam’s sister, producer Rhea Kapoor, had added that it took her father a year to say yes to Dil Dhadakne Do. She said that she has never seen Anil work out so hard for a role. “His thing was, ‘If I’m playing a father, I’m playing the best father in the world.’” Anil’s performance in director Zoya Akhtar’s film was received with critical acclaim.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 14:45 IST

tags

more from bollywood