No 10 Year Challenge for Anil Kapoor, the actor aces 40 Year Challenge in this video

Is it just us or you want to say “What a Player” every time you see Anil Kapoor? The ageless actor is going strong at 62, playing a range of roles and living up to the sobriquet of “youngest actor in Bollywood”. While social media is in a puddle as it digs out a decade old photos for the #10YearChallenge, it just wasn’t good enough for the actor.

Anil shared a new video which has video clips from four of his films spanning four decades -- from 1989’s Ram Lakhan to 1999’s Taal to 2009’s Slumdog Millionaire and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga set to release on February 1. “Forget the #10YearChallenge, take the #AKChallenge!” he captioned the video.

Daughter Sonam Kapoor also shared a few stills from his films, and wrote, “40 years and counting... #lookingbackmovingforward #ontothenextdecade @anilskapoor.”

Anil will be seen with Sonam in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. This is the first time that the father-daughter duo is collaborating together. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. Karan Johar had earlier revealed a funny story about Anil.

“When ‘AK’ was offered Players, he told Abbas-Mustan ‘You think I look like Sonam’s father?’”. The role was eventually played by the late Vinod Khanna. Sonam’s sister, producer Rhea Kapoor, had added that it took her father a year to say yes to Dil Dhadakne Do. She said that she has never seen Anil work out so hard for a role. “His thing was, ‘If I’m playing a father, I’m playing the best father in the world.’” Anil’s performance in director Zoya Akhtar’s film was received with critical acclaim.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 14:45 IST