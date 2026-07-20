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    Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a yellow silk saree at the Ramayana event in Delhi

    Yellow is having a moment, and Rakul Preet Singh's silk saree proves why. 

    Published on: Jul 20, 2026, 14:32:53 IST
    By Snigdha Oreya
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    Rakul Preet Singh made a strong case for daytime festive dressing as she stepped out in New Delhi for the promotions of her upcoming film. Dressed in a vibrant yellow silk saree, the actor struck the perfect balance between tradition and modernity.

    Rakul Preet Singh was styled by Ami Patel (Instagram)
    Rakul Preet Singh was styled by Ami Patel (Instagram)

    The silver checks and rich zari border lent the six yards a subtle sheen, while a strapless embroidered gold blouse added a contemporary edge. She elevated the look with a layered kundan choker, matching earrings, a pearl-studded kamarbandh and stacked bangles, proving that statement jewellery can still feel elegant when paired with a clean silhouette.

    Soft glam makeup, a sleek middle-parted low ponytail and barely-there waves completed the polished ensemble, making it a look that's ideal for haldi ceremonies, festive brunches or intimate wedding celebrations.

    Steal The Style

    • Choose a bright yellow silk saree with woven checks or a subtle zari border for a fresh daytime look
    • Pair it with a structured strapless, sweetheart-neck blouse, or a strapless corset in metallic gold to give the traditional drape a modern update
    • Let one statement piece lead the styling: a layered kundan choker works beautifully with matching earrings
    • Add a pearl or kundan waist belt if you're dressing for a wedding function
    • Keep your makeup warm and glowing with golden tones, peachy cheeks and a nude lip
    • Finish with a sleek low ponytail or soft waves to let the jewellery and saree take centre stage
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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Rakul Preet Singh Stuns In A Yellow Silk Saree At The Ramayana Event In Delhi
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Rakul Preet Singh Stuns In A Yellow Silk Saree At The Ramayana Event In Delhi
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