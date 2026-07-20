Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a yellow silk saree at the Ramayana event in Delhi

Rakul Preet Singh made a strong case for daytime festive dressing as she stepped out in New Delhi for the promotions of her upcoming film. Dressed in a vibrant yellow silk saree, the actor struck the perfect balance between tradition and modernity. Rakul Preet Singh was styled by Ami Patel (Instagram)

The silver checks and rich zari border lent the six yards a subtle sheen, while a strapless embroidered gold blouse added a contemporary edge. She elevated the look with a layered kundan choker, matching earrings, a pearl-studded kamarbandh and stacked bangles, proving that statement jewellery can still feel elegant when paired with a clean silhouette.

Soft glam makeup, a sleek middle-parted low ponytail and barely-there waves completed the polished ensemble, making it a look that's ideal for haldi ceremonies, festive brunches or intimate wedding celebrations.