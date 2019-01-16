Anil Kapoor is humbled and inspired on meeting PM Modi. See pic

Actor Anil Kapoor has shared a new picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He met the PM on Wedensday and shared his experience on Twitter.

“I had the opportunity to meet our h’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji today & I stand humbled and inspired in the wake of our conversation. His vision and his charisma are infectious & I’m grateful for the chance to have witnessed it in person,” he wrote in a tweet. The actor is seen in a brown jacket and blue pants, talking to the PM.

Recently, a delegation of young Bollywood actors and filmmakers also met the Prime Minister in Delhi. Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and directors Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Rohit Shetty flew from Mumbai in a private jet to meet the PM.

Taking to his Instagram, Karan shared a snap of all of the actors and directors posing with PM Narendra Modi during the meet where they could be seen smiling for the camera.

He captioned his post, “Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi today was an incredible opportunity. He also thanked PM Modi for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction in movie ticket prices on behalf of the whole film industry.

Anil Kapoor will soon be seen on the big screen with his daughter Sonam Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The movie is set in the backdrop of Punjab and revolves around a love story filled with ‘syaapa’. Sonam is said to be playing a homosexual character in the film. The trailer of the movie showed her character rejecting several marriage proposals. She eventually shares her secret with Rajkummar Rao, which is implied to be about her sexual preference.

The film also stars Juhi Chawla in a pivotal role. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, it is all set to hit the theatres on February 1, 2019.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 17:54 IST