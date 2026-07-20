Why did Sheriff Nanos visit Nancy Guthrie's house? ‘Investigator’ shares shock claim about voices heard in backyard

A self-styled investigator claimed that Sheriff Chris Nanos had visited Nancy Guthrie's house. The claim from Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, was shared on July 19. Riches had been covering the Nancy Guthrie case from Tucson, Arizona, when the 84-year-old had initially been reported missing. An aerial view of the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, in Tucson, Arizona. (AP Photo)

“Sheriff's came to Nancy Guthrie home today,” he wrote on X. The post piqued interest because it has been some time since Nancy Guthrie went missing, so the alleged visit from the sheriff left many wondering as to the reason.

TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie's mother was reported missing by her family on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. However, it has been over five months and Nanos' department – the Pima County Sheriff's Office – have not publicly named any suspects in the case.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie buried on property of 1976 bus kidnapper, Frederick Woods? ‘Investigator’ shares shock claim

Amid this, JLR's post raised questions about why Nanos might have returned to what investigators are widely considering the scene of the crime.

Why Sheriff Nanos returned to Nancy Guthrie's house? Several people reacted to JLR's post of Nanos returning to Guthrie's house. “I guess his conscience is bothering him about how he handled Nancy Guthrie missing or kidnapped,” one wrote casting doubt on the investigation.

Notably, Nanos has been under fire for some time over his handling of the case. Many believe that he should have passed on the DNA evidence to the FBI first to be tested in their labs. Instead, Nanos opted to send it to a private lab in Florida that the Pima County Sheriff's Department used. According to some following the case, this has wasted precious time in the search for Guthrie. However, the FBI has in no way indicated anything of the sort and since Nanos' department is the lead investigative agency on the case, they were free to take the call as they saw fit.

Another remarked “Have they ever looked under bed? Done any backyard digging? No one takes a body in a car. % is very low for that. Lots these missing yrs eventually found graves bkyds garages etc. Even perps don't want to drive wa corpse.”

Yet another said “Interesting development then.”

Meanwhile, another person claimed that the presence of the cops was due to a YouTuber. “Cops actually said they had reports that a car tried to hit Sleuth, that's why they were there. Asked if he was okay. Didn't give him a hard time at all,” one wrote. This appears to tie in with the post JLR shared to make his claim about Nanos visiting Guthrie's home.

“Dunno but Sleuth Intuition is at Nancy's. Cops came. Didn't ask him to leave,” a person had written on X, which JLR shared. The same person claimed that they heard people talking from Nancy Guthrie's backyard, and added that they believed the voice belonged to two women. “Also heard people talking from Nancys back yard. Two women I do believe,” they wrote. However, these claims could not be independently verified.