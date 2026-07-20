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    Kia Carnival, Sonet, Seltos, Carens Clavis and more offered with benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in July 2026

    Kia is offering benefits of up to 1.5 lakh across Sonet, Seltos & Carnival, including cash, exchange, loyalty, scrappage and corporate discounts.

    Updated on: Jul 20, 2026, 14:52:44 IST
    By Saptak Bardhan
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    South Korean automaker Kia is offering benefits and discounts of up to 1.5 lakh on its product portfolio, which includes Sonet, Seltos, Carens Clavis, and Carnival, among others, in July 2026. These offers include cash discounts, loyalty rewards, exchange bonus, scrappage benefits and benefits offered at the dealer’s end.

    Kia Carnival, Sonet, Seltos, Carens Clavis and more offered with benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in July 2026
    Kia Carnival, Sonet, Seltos, Carens Clavis and more offered with benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in July 2026
    Kia Carens Clavis
    EMI starting at just₹14,700/month

    Additionally, these offers are valid till July 31, 2026. Potential customers are requested to check with the nearest dealership for the availability of these benefits.

    Check similar cars

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    Kia Carens Clavis

    Kia Carens Clavis

    ₹ 11.21 - 21.57 Lakhs

    EMI starting at just

    ₹14,700/month

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    ₹ 17.99 - 24.99 Lakhs

    EMI starting at just

    ₹23,600/month

    Kia Carnival

    Kia Carnival

    ₹ 63.91 Lakhs

    EMI starting at just

    ₹83,600/month

    Kia Syros EV

    Kia Syros EV

    ₹ 14 - 20 Lakhs

    EMI starting at just

    ₹18,400/month

    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.32 - 14.17 Lakhs

    EMI starting at just

    ₹9,600/month

    Kia Sonet July 2026 Benefits

    The sub-4m SUV from Kia, the Sonet, is being offered with an exchange bonus of 20,000 and a scrappage benefit of 15,000, along with a corporate benefit of up to 15,000. In addition, the South Korean automaker is offering a 10,000 cash discount on the HTK variant with the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine.

    Kia Syros July 2026 Benefits

    The premium sub-4m SUV from Kia’s portfolio, the Syros, is being offered with a cash discount of 10,000 and an exchange bonus of 20,000, along with a scrappage benefit of 20,000. Additionally, it is being offered with a corporate benefit of 15,000 and an extended warranty on select variants.

    Kia Seltos July 2026 Benefits

    The compact SUV from Kia, the Seltos, is being offered with a loyalty bonus of 20,000 and corporate benefits of 20,000.


    Kia Carens Clavis July 2026 Benefits

    The turbo variant of the Kia Carens Clavis is being offered with heavy discounts, including a cash discount of 10,000, an exchange bonus of 30,000, corporate benefits of 15,000, a loyalty bonus of 20,000 and a scrappage benefit of up to 20,000.

    ( also read: Tata Motors to launch Nexon SUV in South Africa as Osprey )

    Kia Carens Clavis EV July 2026 Benefits

    The electric iteration of the Kia Carens Clavis gets heavy discounts, much like its ICE counterpart. The Carens Clavis EV gets a cash discount of 10,000, an exchange bonus of 20,000, a corporate discount of 15,000, a loyalty benefit of 20,000 and a scrappage benefit of 20,000.

    Kia Carnival July 2026 Benefits

    The premium MPV from Kia, the Carnival, is being offered with an exchange bonus of 1 lakh and a corporate benefit of 50,000, along with scrappage benefits.

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    Home/Car Bike/Kia Carnival, Sonet, Seltos, Carens Clavis And More Offered With Benefits Of Up To ₹1.5 Lakh In July 2026
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