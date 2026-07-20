South Korean automaker Kia is offering benefits and discounts of up to ₹1.5 lakh on its product portfolio, which includes Sonet, Seltos, Carens Clavis, and Carnival, among others, in July 2026. These offers include cash discounts, loyalty rewards, exchange bonus, scrappage benefits and benefits offered at the dealer’s end. Kia Carnival, Sonet, Seltos, Carens Clavis and more offered with benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in July 2026

Kia Carens Clavis EMI starting at just ₹14,700 / month Check Eligibility

Additionally, these offers are valid till July 31, 2026. Potential customers are requested to check with the nearest dealership for the availability of these benefits.





Kia Sonet July 2026 Benefits The sub-4m SUV from Kia, the Sonet, is being offered with an exchange bonus of ₹20,000 and a scrappage benefit of ₹15,000, along with a corporate benefit of up to ₹15,000. In addition, the South Korean automaker is offering a ₹10,000 cash discount on the HTK variant with the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Kia Syros July 2026 Benefits



The premium sub-4m SUV from Kia’s portfolio, the Syros, is being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, along with a scrappage benefit of ₹20,000. Additionally, it is being offered with a corporate benefit of ₹15,000 and an extended warranty on select variants.

Kia Seltos July 2026 Benefits The compact SUV from Kia, the Seltos, is being offered with a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 and corporate benefits of ₹20,000.



Kia Carens Clavis July 2026 Benefits The turbo variant of the Kia Carens Clavis is being offered with heavy discounts, including a cash discount of ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of ₹30,000, corporate benefits of ₹15,000, a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 and a scrappage benefit of up to ₹20,000.

( also read: Tata Motors to launch Nexon SUV in South Africa as Osprey )

Kia Carens Clavis EV July 2026 Benefits The electric iteration of the Kia Carens Clavis gets heavy discounts, much like its ICE counterpart. The Carens Clavis EV gets a cash discount of ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, a corporate discount of ₹15,000, a loyalty benefit of ₹20,000 and a scrappage benefit of ₹20,000.