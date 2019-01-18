Total Dhamaal first poster: Ajay Devgn leads Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi in madcap line-up

The first poster of the much awaited comedy, Total Dhamaal is out and is jam-packed with actors. The poster shows the cast standing in a line with Ajay Devgn in the front, followed by Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Mishra. All of them are dressed in similar khaki jackets and cargo pants. However, a few prominent names are still missing on the poster.

Aaj se hoga sirf #TotalDhamaal.

Gear up for The Wildest Adventure Ever!!

Trailer out on 21st Jan. pic.twitter.com/R4S4rOzJIG — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 18, 2019

The trailer of the film will be released on January 21. The film also stars Esha Gupta in an important role besides Boman Irani and Mahesh Manjreker. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is set to feature the superhit pairing of Anil and Madhuri after a gap of 17 years. The two had also featured in the director’s Beta 26 years ago. The director had shared the news while announcing the beginning of the shoot along with a picture of the two actors.

The two were last seen in the Pukar. The makers had also revealed another cast member – Crystal, the monkey who has featured in Hollywood films such as Hangover 2, George of the Jungle and Night at the Museum.

Earlier, the makers have also recreated the song ‘Paisa Ye Paisa’ from the 1980 film Karz. Ajay had revealed the look of the song on the social media in April with the star cast dressed up in blue attire. Actor Sonakshi Sinha has also performed a special dance number ‘Mugda’ for the film. The song was originally picturised on Helen in the 1971 film Inkar.

A glimpse of Paisa Yeh Paisa song from #TotalDhamaal. 🎼 pic.twitter.com/eB82pUu3EV — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 23, 2018

Total Dhamaal is a sequel to the 2011 film Double Dhamaal and is the third instalment in the Dhamaal series. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 22.

