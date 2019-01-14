Total Dhamaal first look: Ajay Devgn and a Hollywood star named Crystal. See pic

Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to return to comedy with his upcoming film, Total Dhamaal. Amid the countdown to the film’s trailer, the makers have released the first look of the actor along with his co-star – a monkey who had earlier starred in Hangover 2. The first look has Ajay with the monkey dressed in shirt and trousers. The makers announced the Bollywood debut of the monkey, Crystal, who has George of the Jungle and Night at the Museum in its filmography along with Hangover 2.

Just a few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan had also released a poster of his film Zero featuring a chimpanzee. Talking about Total Dhamaal, the film is a multi-starrer that brings back the superhit pairing of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit after a gap of 18 years. They were last seen in Pukar.

Actor Esha Gupta plays the second female lead in the film. The starcast also includes Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Mahesh Manjrekar and Johny Lever.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has also performed a special dance number ‘Mugda’ for the film. The song was originally picturised on Helen in the 1971 film Inkar. Sonakshi had earlier told Mumbai Mirror about the song, “It has the potential of becoming a chartbuster again. The makers are shooting it on a lavish scale, making everything larger than life. I am super excited about it.”

The film is a sequel to the 2011 film Double Dhamaal and is the third instalment in the successful Dhamaal series. Directed by Indra Kumar, it is set to hit the theatres on February 22.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 12:50 IST