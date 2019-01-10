Ajay Devgn shares a sun-kissed selfie with wife Kajol and son Yug from vacation

Kajol, husband Ajay Devgn and their kids Nysa and Yug recently returned to Mumbai, after spending their Christmas and New Year’s holidays in scenic Soneva Kiri resort at Thailand’s Koh Kood island. The duo kept their fans updated about the vacation, posting sun-kissed pictures of their time there.

Now, Ajay has shared a fresh new picture of Kajol, Yug and himself and needless to say, it’s lovely and possibly from the said holiday. Filled with love and happiness, it features Yug hugging his mother even as Ajay clicks a selfie. With sun in their face, it is evident the happy times they spent as a family.

Sharing the picture, Ajay wrote: “Smiling again looking at this...”

Over Christmas and New Year’s a number of Bollywood A-listers like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan (with son Taimur Ali Khan), Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas, Akshay Kumar with wife Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty Kundra with husband Raj and son Viaan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya among others were out of the country.

On their return, daughter Nysa was spotted catching a film with her friends on Saturday, and the very next day she left for Singapore, where she is pursuing higher education. A couple of months ago, Kajol and Ajay were in news for reportedly having bought a luxury pad for their daughter in the country. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the celeb duo was in October last year, scouting for a decent accommodation for her and had found one on Orchard Road, one of the most expensive real estates in Singapore.

On the work front, Kajol had a release this year called Helicopter Eela, which tanked without a trace at the box office. Ajay’s Raid was a hit. Ajay, of course, has some interesting films lined up such as Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Turram Khan and Total Dhammal.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 17:30 IST