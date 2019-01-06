Nysa Devgn, Aryan Khan spotted at the movies, Malaika Arora, Nargis Fakhri get dinner. See pics

Bollywood seems to have taken a sudden liking for Juhu’s upscale restaurant, Soho House. If on Friday we saw the likes of Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira, Farhan Akhtar and rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and Gauri Khan with daughter Suhana visit it, Saturday saw others spotted by the popular eatery. These included Malaika Arora, Kritika Kamra and Nargis Fakhri.

The young guns of Bollywood, such as Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgn, and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, were spotted at PVR Juhu. It may be recalled that Nysa was on a holiday with her family in Thailand over Christmas and New Year’s. Aryan, meanwhile, is in town to be with his folks. Nysa, who studies in Singapore, was spotted at the airport on Sunday. Aryan is studying filmmaking abroad.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is back in Mumbai after spending her year-end vacations at her home in England with her sisters. She had put pictures on her Instagram about her stay there.

The airport was a busy place with many more Bollywood stars being spotted, including Kiara Advani and Kim Sharma.

Aryan Khan at Juhu PVR.

Nysa Devgn at Juhu PVR.

Malaika Arora at Soho House, Juhu.

Katrina Kaif at a clinic in Bandra.

Nargis Fakhri spotted at Soho House, Juhu.

Kiara Advani and Kim Sharma at the airport.

Nysa Devgn at the airport.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 16:25 IST