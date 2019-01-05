Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor step out for a quiet dinner date. See pics here

Mira Rajput’s husband Shahid Kapoor may be a Bollywood star, but anything that Mira does makes it to the tabloids. On Friday, the Bollywood couple was spotted at Juhu’s Soho House restaurant and needless to say, Mira was enthusiastically clicked by the waiting photographers.

Wearing a pair of loose fit cotton trousers, a criss-cross strapped blouse and denim jacket, Mira epitomised casual chic. Shahid, meanwhile, was dressed the way he usually is on such occasions - a knee-length and loose sports shorts, an equally loose T-shirt and a half jacket.

Mira is often spotted with Shahid on their dinner and lunch dates. She is also seen at the airport with her kids, Misha and Zain.

Shahid, who has otherwise maintained a low profile since the birth of his son and release of his last film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, has been prepping and subsequently shooting for his next film, Kabir Singh, a remake of 2017’s hit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. The story is that of a talented but deeply flawed medical student. The film, tracks the love story between him and a fellow med student, played by Shalini Pandey, who is deeply in love with him but succumbs to family pressure and is married off to another man. The development has an adverse effect on the film’s protagonist, who then plunges deep into drugs and has bouts of alcoholism. How he wrestles out of the situation and finally is united with his ladylove forms the crux of the story.

Shahid also has another biopic in his kitty; that of Indian boxer Dingko Singh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 13:14 IST