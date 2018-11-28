Mira Rajput dances with dad during his birthday celebrations, ma-in-law Neelima Azeem performs too. Watch video

Mira Rajput may be the wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor but on Instagram she is a star in her own right. Anything she posts on social media, becomes an instant hit. Late on Tuesday, she posted a video clip of her dancing with her dad on his birthday and needless to say, it is already being talked about.

In the start of the video clip, Mira’s mother Bela and her father dance to hit Bollywood song starring Shammi Kapoor, Yun To Humne Lakh Haseen Dekhe Hein from the late 1950s. Soon he takes his daughter in his arms and dances to 1960s hit song, Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche.

Pictures from Mira Rajput’s video clips as Insta stories.

She also shared another video clip which had her mother-in-law Neelima Azeem doing a kathak dance piece as a lady on Karaoke sings Waheeda Rehman’s hit number from Guide, Piya Tose Naina Lage. The atmosphere is quite enchanting: while the singer and a guitarist sit on one side of a what looks like a tent, Neelima takes to the floor doing the chakkars like a pro. A burning candle in the foreground adds to the mystery.

On November 25, Mira’s father turned 60 and she took to Instagram to post two pictures with him, from her wedding in 2015. Sharing the post she wrote: “Happy 60th Dad From you we have learned to love, to pray, to excel, to thank, to live.”

Mira and Shahid became parents for a second time in early September when she gave birth to Zain Kapoor. They already have a two-year old daughter Misha. Mira went out of the public sight after the birth of her son. After nearly two months, a slimmer Mira was back, stepping out for dinner dates with husband and friends or celebrating brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Shahid is getting busy with his next project, Kabir Singh, Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. He recently shared a picture from the sets. The film, being directed by Sandeep Vanga, stars Kiara Advani as its female lead.

