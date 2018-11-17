Shahid Kapoor’s photo with Mira Rajput and Misha pouting to the camera is pure love. See pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are easily one of the most sought-after celebs in Bollywood. The actor on Saturday shared an Instagram story in which wife Mira Rajput and their daughter Misha can be seen pouting to the camera. He titled it ‘Fam Time’. It has been taken inside a car. In another photo, shared by him, the couple poses for a selfie together.

Meanwhile, some of our Bollywood regulars were also spotted around town, going about their routines. Janhvi Kapoor, who hasn’t been making too many public appearances after the release of her film Dhadak, was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s store. Dressed in a pair of brown leggings, a pink t-shirt and a jacket, she was spotted looking at the camera in a coy manner. Meanwhile, sister Khushi was seen getting into a car after visiting a Juhu clinic.

Malaika Arora was seen outside an upscale Mumbai bistro and juice bar called Sequel, in a light blue flowing dress, while author Twinkle Khanna was seen attending an event organised by the NGO, Save Our Children. Little Taimur Ali Khan was again seen in the Bandra area of town.

At the airport, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen with family. Ileana D’Cruz and Aayush Sharma were also seen there.

Check out all the pictures here:

Shahid Kapoor shared this photo as his Instagram story. (Shahidkapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor outside Manish Malhotra’s store in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani/HT Photo)

Malaika Arora at Sequel, Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani/HT Photo)

Taimur Ali Khan at Bandra. (Viral Bhayani/HT Photo)

Airport diaries: Aayush Sharma, Ileana D’Cruz and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. (Viral Bhayani/HT Photo)

Twinkle Khanna at a Save The Children event in Mumbai. (Virla Bhayani/HT Photo)

Khushi spotted at a Juhu clinic. (Viral Bhayani/HT Photo)

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 17:24 IST