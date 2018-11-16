Janhvi Kapoor is dressed up as a bridesmaid but whose wedding is she attending? See pics

Even as the nation raves about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding pictures, her lehenga and her solitaire ring, it looks like Janhvi Kapoor is in wedding season mode, too. Well, not really. The actor was recently spotted at the shoot of an advertisement, in the get up of a bridesmaid.

Sharing the picture, a post on Instagram read: “Beautiful #janhvikapoor as #bridesmaids for an #adshoot in #Mumbai recently #photooftheday #pictureperfect #paparazzi #manavmanglani #dharma #instalove #instadaily.”

Wearing a beige-pink silk ghagra with a sequinned choli and dupatta of the same colour, Janhvi can be seen walking behind a traditionally dressed bride. She wears long danglers, a fancy hear ornament (which looks like a tiara of sorts) and a bangle in her right arm. She is also holding a bunch of white roses in her hands and is looking away from the camera.

It may be recalled that after the success of her debut film, Dhadak, Janhvi has been signed on by makeup brand Nykaa as its first ambassador.

On the work front, Janhvi has some interesting films coming up — she has the historical epic Takht with her mentor Karan Johar, in which she will share screen space with the likes of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

In her other film, she will be seen playing an IAF pilot. The film will be produced by Karan. The role is reportedly based on Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of India’s first female combat aviators, who was posted in Kargil during the 1999 war.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, after the release of Dhadak, Janhvi had begun preparing for the film. She had met Gunjan to observe her mannerisms and understand her story.

