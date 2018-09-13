Janhvi Kapoor to play an air force pilot in Karan Johar’s next?

Looks like after Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor is fast becoming the new constant in Dharma Productions. Her first film, Dhadak was produced by Karan Johar. Later, when he announced his next directorial Takht, Janhvi featured in that one too. Now, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, she will feature in her third Dharma film, a movie on Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of India’s first female combat aviators, who was posted in Kargil during the 1999 war.

Quoting a source, the report said that Janhvi already started preparing for the role and has met Gunjan to observe her mannerisms and understand her story. The film will go into production sometime next year and while Karan will be producing it, the production house is still in the lookout for a director.

“Janhvi has already begun her prep and has met Gunjan to understand her story and observe her mannerisms. The film is expected to go on the floors sometime next year. While Karan is producing the film, a director is yet to be finalised,” the report said.

Janhvi has been on the high since the release of her debut film Dhadak which turned out to be a hit. Just recently, she bagged her first major advertisement contract. She will soon be the brand ambassador of cosmetics brand. Janhvi has been quite a fashionista even before her film debut, if her late mother Sridevi’s Instagram account and her own account are anything to go by.

Janhvi’s second film with Karan, Takht, will be a multi starrer featuring a galaxy of big stars including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal among others. It is said to be a Mughal era tale of love, betrayal, power, lust and more.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 12:05 IST