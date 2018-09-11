Shweta Bachchan’s debut novel Paradise Towers’ first look out. Karan Johar has reviewed it too

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is busy exploring different avenues in the creative industry. She recently launched a store in collaboration with her childhood friend and designer Monisha Jaising. Now, the first look of her fiction debut, Paradise Towers, to be published by Harper Collins, was shared by Shweta on her Twitter page.

Along with the picture, Shweta wrote, “My debut novel #ParadiseTowers is now available for preorder - nerves aplenty.”

The back cover has Karan Johar’s opinion about the book, which reads, “Observant, moving, hilarious and exceptionally astute... Paradise Towers is no slice of life... it’s an entire loaf.”

Paradise Towers is about an apartment complex in the heart of Mumbai where every resident has a story to tell or, in the words of the author, ‘stories to hide’. The quirky cover of the book features one of the resident’s spying on the security guard, two members of a house talking in the balcony, a lady who is drying out the clothes and more.

Father's pride .. and the blessings of Dada ji .. love you 🌹🌹🌹 https://t.co/khgKBiWdjr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 11, 2018

Harper Collins India official Twitter handle also shared a video about the book and captioned it, “Stop everything you’re doing and watch this. We’re thrilled to present Shweta Bachchan-Nanda’s debut novel, Paradise Towers – a building where everyone has a story to tell...or stories to hide.”

