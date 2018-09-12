Janhvi Kapoor is a petite princess as she promotes brand, see pics
It was a busy day in Bollywood with film promotions of Loveratri and Sui Dhaaga while celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Deepika Padukone, Nushrat Bharucha and Neha Dhupia dominating the show.bollywood Updated: Sep 12, 2018 19:03 IST
Between promoting their films, getting snapped at the airport or simply spotted in Mumbai, Bollywood stars stayed busy for most of Tuesday. Film promotions are on in full swing for Loveratri and Sui Dhaaga even as Shahid Kapoor took a break from Batti Gul Meter Chalu event due to his parental duties.
Loveratri team of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain were spotted at Mehboob studio, while Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were seen promoting their Sui Dhaaga days before Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. A screening of the film, Love Sonia, about human trafficking saw the likes Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Vikramaditya Motwane among others. Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated at the sets of Indian Idol 10 as well.
At the airport popular stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Leone were seen.
Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has bagged her first endorsement deal with a leading cosmetic brand, Nykaa. She was spotted in Mumbai at the launch event, looking pretty in an orange printed frock.
Host of other stars -- Shilpa Shetty, Deepika Padukone, Nushrat Bharucha, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Mandana Karimi and Kalki Koechlin. Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naummi Kemmu too were seen in Mumbai.
Take a look at the pictures:
Shilpa Shetty in Bandra
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma at Sui Dhaaga promotions
Loveratri promotion at Mehboob studio
Mandana Karimi spotted at a restaurant
Neha Dhupia in Mumbai.
Deepika Padukone at a salon
Kiara Advani in Mumbai
Kalki Koechlin spotted
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Sep 12, 2018 19:03 IST