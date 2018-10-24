Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor sizzle in a stunning outfit on a family outing in Delhi

Siblings Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are known as two of the most stylish star kids in the film industry. The daughters of late actor Sridevi are often spotted at fashion events, family gatherings and parties. They were recently in Delhi with their entire family including father Boney Kapoor, uncle Anil Kapoor, cousin Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala, cousin Shanaya and aunt Maheep Kapoor.

Janhvi made a bold style statement in a black floral pantsuit with her hair neatly tied in a ponytail. Her sister Khushi chose stripped co-ords, revealing her midriff. The ladies were in the capital for an event and posed for the paparazzi along with Mohit and Antara.

Antara also chose stripped co-ords for the occasion. On the other hand, Shanaya looked lovely in a peppy yellow dress while her mother Maheep was seen in a figure-hugging black dress. Apart from the Kapoor ladies, Boney and Anil turned up in their dapper avatars for the event.

Janhvi had made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak alongside Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. She will now be seen sharing the couch with her half brother Arjun Kapoor on talk show Koffee With Karan. Janhvi and Khushi were recently spotted at the launch of the Louis Vitton store in Delhi. While Janhvi looked lovely in a yellow shirt and high-waist jeggings, Khushi wore a denim skirt and a white shirt from the same fashion house.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 12:23 IST