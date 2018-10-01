Khushi Kapoor shows she was the best dressed guest at Isha Ambani’s engagement with these pics

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha recently got engaged in Italy and the party was attended by the biggest Bollywood stars in their best outfits. However, even in the stunning galaxy of stars, it was perhaps Khushi Kapoor who dazzled the brightest.

In a few throwback pictures shared by her stylist on Instagram, we get our first look at Khushi’s gorgeous dress that she donned for the night. She looks like the ultimate Bollywood diva in her shimmery silver dress designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The dress has cut out details on the neck and waist and a daring slit riding high up her left thigh.

Khushi is the younger daughter of Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. She is also the younger sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Not just on the engagement night, Khushi wore the most beautiful outfits for brunches, dinner and other events throughout her time at Italy’s Lake Como. She wore a frilly polka-dotted dress for a bruch and an embellished lavender-coloured dress on another occasion.

Isha Ambani’s engagement was also attended by Janhvi, Priyanka Chopra with her fiance Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor with her husband Anand Ahuja and her parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor; and Aamir Khan with his wife Kiran Rao. The stars were also spotted enjoying a sunny day by the pool by the paparazzi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 16:38 IST