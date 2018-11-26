Mira Rajput digs out family photos with Shahid Kapoor, daughter Misha as she wishes her dad

Mira Rajput has been on a nostalgia trip ever since she touched down in Delhi. From sharing the photos of sweets she has been gorging on while in Delhi to photos from her wedding, it is throwback time for Shahid Kapoor’s wife. In Delhi to ring in her father’s 60th birthday, Mira shared photos from the family album and wished her dad on his birthday.

“Happy 60th Dad From you we have learned to love, to pray, to excel, to thank, to live,” Mira wrote along with photos from her wedding and after. While in one photo we see Mira from a pre-wedding function as she hugs her father, Shahid and Mira can be seen seeking his blessings during their wedding in another. Their daughter, Misha, can be seen with her grandfather in another photo.

Mira and Shahid married in 2015 and have two children together – daughter Misha and son Zain. Mira is often seen with her children and Shahid in public, with photos going viral within minutes. Mira had also shared the first close-up of her son recently on Instagram. Captioned, “Hello World,” the picture shared by Mira has Zain wearing a maroon coloured kurta.

Talking about his relationship with Mira, Shahid had said earlier, “Relationships are about experiences that you share together; that’s how you fall in love. For me and Mira, Misha was our first project together. We felt a sense of togetherness and companionship.”

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 12:10 IST