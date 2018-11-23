Mira Rajput steps out in style with kids Misha and a sleeping Zain Kapoor. See pics, video

In early November, the world finally got to see Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s little son, Zain. The baby was dressed in festive colours and the picture was possibly clicked on Diwali. Now, new pictures and video of the baby boy are out, which show him sleeping in the arms of his nanny.

A picture on social media read: “#shahidkapoor and #mirakapoor Lil angel #zainkapoor @viralbhayani.”

In another picture, Mira can be seen walking into the airport with daughter Misha. While Mira is dressed in a pair of blue jeans and a black top, little Misha is in a grey printed leggings, a white T-shirt and a pale pink poncho. In another video, Mira can be seen rushing to hold on to Misha’s hand even as her nanny walks alongside.

Soon after the birth of her son, Mira disappeared from the public space. However, nearly two months after Zain’s birth, she was spotted once again. In early November, she stepped out with husband Shahid to celebrate brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter’s birthday. Post that, she has been sharing pictures on social media.

Both Shahid and Mira keep sharing moments from their life, particularly with regard to their children. Just recently, Mira had shared a picture of Misha all dressed up in traditional finery and learning Kathak from her paternal grandmother, Neelima Azeem.

Meanwhile, her husband Shahid is working hard on his next project, Kabir Singh, which is an official remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, for which he has been growing a thick beard.

