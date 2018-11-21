Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha Kapoor practices Kathak with grandma Neelima Azim. See pic

Quite a few star kids enjoy a cult following on the internet. The obvious name is, of course, Taimur Ali Khan. However Misha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s two-year-old girl, also has a considerable fan following on the social media. Both her parents keep posting pictures of the little one on a regular basis and the number likes these posts get are proof of it.

On Tuesday, Mira shared a picture of Misha as her Instagram story, which shows Misha dressed in a bright kurta and a pair of white leggings. She wears a pretty pair of flat slippers. With a yellow duppatta in hand, she is seen saying something.

Mira has captioned it as: “Another day of Kathak with dadi.”

It may be recalled that Neelima Azeem is a trained Kathak dancer. From the above piece of information, shared by Mira, we gather that the actor has been teaching her granddaughter the dance form.

In December last year, Mira had shared a picture of Misha with her grandmother. In the picture, Neelima (with her back to the camera) does a Kathak step. Tiny Misha looks on, almost mesmerised.

Mira and Shahid often dress Misha in traditional clothes to go with any festival or special occasion. For instance, on Diwali, both Shahid and Mira shared lovely pictures of their family. In one, Shahid could be seen holding up his daughter. Misha is dressed in a beige-coloured ghagra choli. For Independence Day this year, Mira had again shared a lovely picture of Misha in a salwar kameez, with a green and pink/orange duppatta, indicating to the colours of Indian flag.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 14:50 IST