Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor sizzle again in first look from Total Dhamaal. See pic

Almost 26 years after starring together in Beta, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor still look as young and sultry as ever in Total Dhamaal. The first look for their upcoming film together was released in newspapers on Saturday and it has us scratching our heads wondering how could anyone look so good at this age.

Madhuri (50) is channelling her inner Jessica Rabbit in the photo with a sequined red gown, wavy hair and full-glam make up. Anil (61) is seen in a complimentary green suit to match her wavelength. Together, they can beat any recent Bollywood pairings we may have seen.

Anil also posted a picture from the same shoot with director Indra Kumar and Madhuri on April 14. “How I love the first day of shoot! #TotalDhamaal begins today! @madhuridixitnene #IndraKumar & I are working together after 26 years but the energy and vibe is the same as it was during #Beta! It’s going to be an epic ride! ‬Let’s get the camera rolling! ‪#ADFflims @foxstarhindi,” he had captioned the photo.

Anil and Madhuri have worked together in several films like Tezaab, Beta, Ram Lakhan and more. Together, they made up one of the most popular onscreen pairings Bollywood had ever seen.

Anil and Madhuri in Ram Lakhan.

Total Dhamaal also stars Ajay Dvgn, Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi. It will release on December 7.

Madhuri will also be seen with Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in Kalank. Anil will be seen with Aishwarya Rai in Fanney Khan.

