Total Dhamaal recreates Paisa ye paisa song with a crowd of actors

Staying true to the trend of remixing old hits, director Indra Kumar has recreated the song Paisa Ye Paisa for his next film, Total Dhamaal. On Monday, film’s lead Ajay Devgn tweeted the first look of the song.

A glimpse of Paisa Yeh Paisa song from #TotalDhamaal. 🎼 pic.twitter.com/eB82pUu3EV — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 23, 2018

Indra Kumar also posted the first look and thanked Subhash Ghai for letting them use the song.

The original song is from Ghai’s Karz (1980) and it was picturised on Rishi Kapoor. It was voiced by Kishore Kumar while Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed the tune for it.

The film has a huge star-cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaafery.

The film has already created a buzz as one of Bollywood’s most popular pairs, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, are reuniting on-screen after 17 years.

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the franchise that started with Dhamaal in 2007. Double Dhamaal was the second film in the series that released in 2011. The first two films saw Sanjay Dutt spearheading a group of actors, but this time the onus will be on Ajay Devgn to tickle the audience’s funny bones.

Devgn has featured in four instalments of the Golmaal series, and the viewers would be hoping for something new from his this time. Will he succeed in doing so?

Total Dhamaal is slated to release on December 7, 2018.