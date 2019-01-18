Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas walk hand in hand as they begin life as a married couple in LA. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding and the celebrations that ensued were nothing short of fairytale. From the Rajasthan wedding that had clothes designed by Ralph Lauren and Sabyasachi Mukerjee to multiple wedding receptions attended by India’s who’s who, it was a true power wedding. The honeymoon – in Europe and the Caribbean – was a dream too.

Now that Priyanka and Nick are back home in Los Angeles, it is time to start their life in real earnest. Living in their $6.5 mansion in LA’s tony Beverly Hills – a gift from Nick – the couple is back to their professional commitments. While Priyanka will be seen promoting her Isn’t It Romantic in the coming days, including an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the newlyweds decided to take some time out for each other.

The duo was seen at the Peninsula Hotel on Thursday. Priyanka and Nick walked hand in hand as shutterbugs clicked photos. While the Quantico star was dressed in a black jacket and ripped jeans, Nick wore dark trousers and a brown jacket.

Also read: Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ $6.5 million LA mansion

Priyanka is currently based out of LA, New York and Mumbai. The actor had earlier shared a snapshot of her LA house, writing that she is back at home, at least one of them.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during their honeymoon in the Caribbean.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during their wedding in Jodhpur.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during their Hindu wedding.

Priyanka will also soon resume work on Shonali Bose’s upcoming film, The Sky is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She plays a yoga ambassador in her Hollywood film with Isn’t It Romantic starring Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth in lead roles. Isn’t It Romantic is directed by Todd Strass-Schulson and is scheduled for release on Valentine’s Day.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 11:53 IST