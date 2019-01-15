Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are living the good life at their LA home. Check out pics of their $6.5 million mansion

Priyanka Chopra on Monday returned ‘home’ to Los Angeles, and posted a picture from her swanky new mansion that she purchased with husband Nick Jonas before their wedding. According to TMZ, the house is located in the sought-after Beverly Hills city in LA County, and comes with a 90210 pin code.

Priyanka and Nick’s home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an ungated pool that overlooks the hills and is made on a total area of 4,129 square feet. The TMZ report also says that Nick made the purchase a few months before he proposed to Priyanka in July.

Priyanka is currently based out of LA, New York and Mumbai, and was until recently on an extended vacation honeymoon with Nick, which took them first to Switzerland with their family and then to the Caribbean, all alone.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. (redfin.com)

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a multiple day event and in accordance with both Christian and Hindu traditions, in early December. They followed their wedding with three reception parties, the first of which was held in New Delhi and was attended by PM Narendra Modi. The second and third receptions were hosted in Mumbai, for close family and industry friends.

Priyanka will now return to finish up her work on Shonali Bose’s upcoming film, The Sky is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She will also promote her latest Hollywood film, Isn’t it Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 08:39 IST