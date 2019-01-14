Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Caribbean honeymoon ends. See new pic

After weeks spent on vacation, actor Priyanka Chopra is back ‘home’ - well, at least ‘one of them’. Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of a garden and a pool, and implied that her break is over. She wrote that it is ‘good to be home’, and geo-tagged the picture to Los Angeles, California.

Priyanka is based out of several cities such as LA, New York and Mumbai. Until recently, she was on vacation with husband Nick Jonas in Switzerland for New Year’s and the Caribbean after that for their honeymoon. The couple had kept their millions of fans updated with frequent pictures on social media.

Watch: Priyanka Chopra hits the beach in Bikini, Nick Jonas captures

They were joined on their Switzerland trip by friends and family, notably Nick’s brother Joe and his fiance, Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner.

The two had also shared glimpses from their Caribbean honeymoon. One of the videos shared by Nick showed Priyanka on the beach, wearing a bikini. Another showed the couple posing romantically at their resort.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in dual marriage ceremonies, conducted over a multiple-day event at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in early December. They followed it up with three wedding receptions - one in New Delhi, which hosted PM Narendra Modi, and a couple in Mumbai, for close family and industry friends, respectively.

Priyanka is expected to return to work, shooting director Shonali Bose’s new film, tentatively titled The Sky is Pink. The movie will also star Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She will also commence promotions of her latest Hollywood movie, Isn’t it Romantic, which stars Rebel Wilson in the lead role, and also features Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine. Isn’t it Romantic will be released on February 14.

